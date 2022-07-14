Soccer-Norway must get 'back to basics' after England rout, says Hegerberg

Norway must do the simple things well against Austria in their women's European Championship Group A encounter on Friday following a record 8-0 loss to England earlier this week, striker Ada Hegerberg said on the eve of the match. The 27-year-old Hegerberg, who won the 2018 Ballon d'Or, told reporters the game with Austria in Brighton will be a chance to show their potential.

"Tomorrow is all about showing our true face, the work ethic and managing to hit the simple passes," said Hegerberg. "It's all about showing a completely different side of ourselves, being ready mentally and physically, showing up and giving everything we have."

Hegerberg added that the key to success was to get "back to basics" and acknowledge the mistakes made against England. "A lot of work will be needed tomorrow. Elite sports are nasty and brutal, so you have to be aware of what can happen," she said.

"It was inconceivable that we would make such a mistake (against England). We must make an effort tomorrow." The defeat by England was the biggest reverse in the history of the women's Euros and Norway's heaviest ever defeat.

"It is important to acknowledge what has happened, there's no point in hiding," Hegerberg said. England have qualified as Group A winners with six points, while Austria are second after beating Northern Ireland 2-0 on Monday to earn their first three points after two matches.

Third-placed Norway, who also have three points, will reach the last eight as runners-up if they beat Austria, while the Austrians will qualify instead if they avoid defeat.

