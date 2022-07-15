Left Menu

Five-member ECB security team to visit Pakistan ahead of bilateral series

A five-member security team of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will visit Pakistan on July 17 to inspect arrangements and potential venues ahead of England's tour to the country. The England Cricket Team are scheduled to tour Pakistan for the first time since 2015 when they play a 7-match T20I series and three Tests in September or October. ''The delegation which includes two cricket operations officials, two security experts and a representative of their professional cricketer's association will be visiting Lahore, Karachi, Multan, and Rawalpindi,'' a senior Pakistan Cricket Board official told PTI.

The official said that the visit by the recce team is part of the routine inspection tour.

''The delegation will visit the venues, team hotels and also meet with security officials to discuss plans for the England team's visit,'' the official added.

England were scheduled to visit Pakistan for five T20s last year, but the ECB canceled the tour, citing the cricketers' mental well-being issues. The withdrawal came days after the New Zealand cricket team also abruptly called off their tour fearing ''security threats''.

