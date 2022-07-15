Soccer-England women's coach Wiegman tests positive for COVID

England women's team head coach Sarina Wiegman has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Friday's Women's European Championship group match against Northern Ireland, the team said. Assistant coach Arjan Veurink will be in charge of the team in Wiegman's absence.

"Wiegman will remain in remote contact with the players and technical staff and will be monitored regularly with a view to returning to all elements of her role as soon as possible," the team said in a statement. Hosts England have already qualified for the quarter-finals, alongside Germany and France.

They are on top of Group A on six points following a 1-0 win over Austria and 8-0 thrashing of Norway.

