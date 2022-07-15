Left Menu

Golf-'I did not heed the warning': McIlroy drive breaks fan's hand at the Open

Rory McIlroy's first-round score of 66 at the 150th Open was only good enough for second place but it was a supporter who paid the price after the world number two's wayward tee shot struck his hand and broke it. McIlroy is looking to win the Claret Jug for a second time after his triumph in 2014.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 19:04 IST
Golf-'I did not heed the warning': McIlroy drive breaks fan's hand at the Open

Rory McIlroy's first-round score of 66 at the 150th Open was only good enough for second place but it was a supporter who paid the price after the world number two's wayward tee shot struck his hand and broke it. Four-times major winner McIlroy was two shots behind American Cameron Young after round one, with one mis-hit shot sending Charlie Kane -- who also handles social media for the PGA Tour -- to St Andrews Community Hospital for treatment.

"Fractured hand after Rory McIlroy's drive landed on my knuckle. He shouted fore. I did not heed the warning," Kane said on Twitter https://twitter.com/PGATOURKane/status/1547584063644479492. Kane posted images of a purple welt on his hand where the ball had struck him, showing a swollen middle finger.

But despite the rap on the knuckles, he was all smiles when he returned to the course with his arm in a sling. McIlroy is looking to win the Claret Jug for a second time after his triumph in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022