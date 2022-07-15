Golf-'I did not heed the warning': McIlroy drive breaks fan's hand at the Open
Rory McIlroy's first-round score of 66 at the 150th Open was only good enough for second place but it was a supporter who paid the price after the world number two's wayward tee shot struck his hand and broke it. Four-times major winner McIlroy was two shots behind American Cameron Young after round one, with one mis-hit shot sending Charlie Kane -- who also handles social media for the PGA Tour -- to St Andrews Community Hospital for treatment.
"Fractured hand after Rory McIlroy's drive landed on my knuckle. He shouted fore. I did not heed the warning," Kane said on Twitter https://twitter.com/PGATOURKane/status/1547584063644479492. Kane posted images of a purple welt on his hand where the ball had struck him, showing a swollen middle finger.
But despite the rap on the knuckles, he was all smiles when he returned to the course with his arm in a sling. McIlroy is looking to win the Claret Jug for a second time after his triumph in 2014.
