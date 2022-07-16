Golf-DeChambeau says St Andrews course can't be conquered

Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau claimed the Old Course at St Andrews cannot be conquered even in benign weather conditions after a frustrating end to his third round on Saturday.

His charge at the Open was gathering pace and he was six-under for the day and seven under overall until he four-putted from 100 feet on the massive 16th green for a double bogey. He then found himself literally on the road at the Road Hole 17th, saving par with a masterful chip off the concrete.

The American then birdied 18 to sign for a sign for a five-under 67 which left him six-under for the tournament and almost certainly out of contention on Sunday. "It was definitely an adventurous few holes," DeChambeau said of his final three holes.

The large galleries kept up a running dialogue with DeChambeau on the tees, imploring him to take out his driver and booing when he left it in the bag. On the 18th he opted to try and drive the green with his four-iron, pulled it left and was lucky to get a free drop from close to a fence, before holing his birdie putt.

After three rounds DeChambeau said the course, which for a man of his power is short, remains something of a puzzle. "I don't think you ever know how to play this golf course fully. Every day it's different," he said.

"It showcases a unique golf course each time the wind pops up or doesn't pop up. It's just different. You can't really ever conquer it. You can't ever really control it. "You've just got to go out there and try to take what it gives you and play the spots in the greens where you can and two-putt where you have to."

While a challenge for the Claret Jug looks beyond him this year, the 28-year-old said he is back to almost full power after needing wrist surgery in April. "I'm probably 97 to 98% now," he told reporters. "There's every once in a while where my hand gets tired, fatigued still. Hopefully I can start ramping up the speeds again and get myself even more consistent."

