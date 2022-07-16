Left Menu

Golf-DeChambeau says St Andrews course can't be conquered

On the 18th he opted to try and drive the green with his four-iron, pulled it left and was lucky to get a free drop from close to a fence, before holing his birdie putt. After three rounds DeChambeau said the course, which for a man of his power is short, remains something of a puzzle.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 22:28 IST
Golf-DeChambeau says St Andrews course can't be conquered

Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau claimed the Old Course at St Andrews cannot be conquered even in benign weather conditions after a frustrating end to his third round on Saturday.

His charge at the Open was gathering pace and he was six-under for the day and seven under overall until he four-putted from 100 feet on the massive 16th green for a double bogey. He then found himself literally on the road at the Road Hole 17th, saving par with a masterful chip off the concrete.

The American then birdied 18 to sign for a sign for a five-under 67 which left him six-under for the tournament and almost certainly out of contention on Sunday. "It was definitely an adventurous few holes," DeChambeau said of his final three holes.

The large galleries kept up a running dialogue with DeChambeau on the tees, imploring him to take out his driver and booing when he left it in the bag. On the 18th he opted to try and drive the green with his four-iron, pulled it left and was lucky to get a free drop from close to a fence, before holing his birdie putt.

After three rounds DeChambeau said the course, which for a man of his power is short, remains something of a puzzle. "I don't think you ever know how to play this golf course fully. Every day it's different," he said.

"It showcases a unique golf course each time the wind pops up or doesn't pop up. It's just different. You can't really ever conquer it. You can't ever really control it. "You've just got to go out there and try to take what it gives you and play the spots in the greens where you can and two-putt where you have to."

While a challenge for the Claret Jug looks beyond him this year, the 28-year-old said he is back to almost full power after needing wrist surgery in April. "I'm probably 97 to 98% now," he told reporters. "There's every once in a while where my hand gets tired, fatigued still. Hopefully I can start ramping up the speeds again and get myself even more consistent."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

 India
4
DBS named 'World's Best SME Bank' by Euromoney for second time

DBS named 'World's Best SME Bank' by Euromoney for second time

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022