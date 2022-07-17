Left Menu

Soccer-Germany beat Finland to grab third group win at Euros

Germany, who have scored nine goals without conceding in the group stage, secured a quarter-final spot with a game to spare by beating Spain 2-0 and will face Austria on Thursday. Group B runners-up Spain, who beat Denmark 1-0 with a last-minute goal, will meet Group A winners England in Brighton in the first quarter-final on Wednesday.

A lready-qualified Germany recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Finland in their final Group B clash at the Women's European Championship on Saturday, making it three victories from three games as they continue their bid to win a record ninth title. Germany imposed their dominance from the opening seconds, with striker Alexandra Popp having their first attempt inside a minute, but Anna Signeul's Finland side defended well and had some luck to avoid their opponents taking an early lead.

Germany's well-deserved breakthrough arrived five minutes before halftime when defender Sophia Kleinherne headed home a precise cross from the right by midfielder Giulia Gwinn. The Group B winners doubled the lead three minutes into the second half with another header as captain Alexandra Popp became the first German to score in all three Euro group stage games.

Substitute Nicole Anyomi then lashed the ball home in the 63rd minute from the edge of the box with a wonderful first touch for her first international goal at senior level. Germany, who have scored nine goals without conceding in the group stage, secured a quarter-final spot with a game to spare by beating Spain 2-0 and will face Austria on Thursday.

Group B runners-up Spain, who beat Denmark 1-0 with a last-minute goal, will meet Group A winners England in Brighton in the first quarter-final on Wednesday.

