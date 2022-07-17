Left Menu

Rugby-Last-gasp try hands Argentina series win over Scotland

Reuters | Santiago Del Estero | Updated: 17-07-2022 02:41 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 02:41 IST
Rugby-Last-gasp try hands Argentina series win over Scotland
  • Argentina

A rgentina's Emiliano Boffelli scored a last-gasp try as they snatched a dramatic 34-31 win over Scotland in the third test on Saturday after coming from 15 points down to win the series. Argentina ensured a grandstand finish for the capacity crowd at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades as Boffelli dived over in the corner to win the test with the last move of the series.

Scotland were 28-13 ahead early in the second half but allowed the hosts to recover and grab the win, restoring pride for the southern hemisphere countries after success earlier on Saturday for Ireland in New Zealand and England in Australia Argentina and Scotland each scored four tries with Boffelli contributing another 14 points with his boot. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

