Dragan Skocic has been reinstated as head coach of Iran after a meeting between the board of directors of the Iranian Football Federation and its technical committee, the official IRNA news agency reported on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 20:41 IST
Soccer-Iran reinstate Skocic as head coach

Dragan Skocic has been reinstated as head coach of Iran after a meeting between the board of directors of the Iranian Football Federation and its technical committee, the official IRNA news agency reported on Sunday. Skocic's dismissal had been reported on Monday, prompting widespread criticism among the public just four months ahead of the World Cup finals in Qatar.

IRNA said it was not yet clear whether the 53-year-old Croatian would accompany Iran for their sixth appearance and third consecutive participation at the World Cup. "Whether Skocic will stay as head coach or be replaced by another trainer will depend on who is elected as President of Iran's Football Federation on 30 August," the news agency said.

Iran have been drawn in Group B and will kick off their campaign against England on Nov. 21 before taking on Wales and the United States.

