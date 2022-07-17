Left Menu

Hardik, Pant hand India series-clinching win over England in third ODI

India defeated England by five wickets in the final ODI to clinch the three-match series 2-1 here on Sunday.Sent into bat, skipper Jos Buttler top-scored with 60 while opener Jason Roy made 41, as England were bowled out for 259.For India, Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 424, while Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets for 60.Chasing 260, Rishabh Pant struck an unbeaten 125 while Pandya made 71, as India overhauled the target in 42.1 overs.Reece Topley again shone bright with the ball, returning with impressive figures of 335.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 17-07-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 22:58 IST
Hardik, Pant hand India series-clinching win over England in third ODI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India defeated England by five wickets in the final ODI to clinch the three-match series 2-1 here on Sunday.

Sent into bat, skipper Jos Buttler top-scored with 60 while opener Jason Roy made 41, as England were bowled out for 259.

For India, Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/24, while Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets for 60.

Chasing 260, Rishabh Pant struck an unbeaten 125 while Pandya made 71, as India overhauled the target in 42.1 overs.

Reece Topley again shone bright with the ball, returning with impressive figures of 3/35. Brief scores: England 259 all out in 45.5 overs (Jos Buttler 60, Jason Roy 41; Hardik Pandya 4/24, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/60). India: 261 for 5 in 42.1 overs (Rishabh Pant 125 not out, Hardik Pandya 71; Reece Topley 3/35).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
2
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Seven COVID cases reported on Japanese worlds delegation; Golf-McIlroy, Hovland surge clear at British Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Seven COVID cases reported on Japanese worlds...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-China's Wang grabs world long jump gold with final leap; Golf-McIlroy, Hovland surge clear at British Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-China's Wang grabs world long jump gold with ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022