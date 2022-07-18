Left Menu

WI announce squad for India ODIs, Holder recalled

The series begins here on July 22.The seasoned all-rounder was not part for the preceding home T20I series against Bangladesh, but the Cricket West Indies selection panel decided to recall him for the assignments against India.Nicholas Pooran will continue to lead the side after his impressive outing in the series against Bangladesh.

PTI | Portofspain | Updated: 18-07-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 00:02 IST
WI announce squad for India ODIs, Holder recalled

Former captain Jason Holder on Sunday returned to a 13-member West Indies squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India. The series begins here on July 22.

The seasoned all-rounder was not part for the preceding home T20I series against Bangladesh, but the Cricket West Indies selection panel decided to recall him for the assignments against India.

Nicholas Pooran will continue to lead the side after his impressive outing in the series against Bangladesh. While the West Indies were swept aside 0-3 by Bangladesh, Pooran scored a 39-ball 74 in the third T20I. Shai Hope will be Pooran's deputy.

''As we all know Jason is one of the leading all-round cricketers in the world and we're happy to have him back in the team,'' chief selector Desmond Haynes was quoted as saying by Cricket West Indies in a press release.

''He will be refreshed, re-energised and ready to go and we can expect to see his brilliance on the field as well as meaningful contributions off the field as well.'' After the debacle against Bangladesh, Haynes hoped the team would be able to turn things around against India.

''We had a very challenging three matches against Bangladesh in Guyana so we will be looking to rebound when we face India in the conditions in Trinidad. ''We have seen some growth among some players, but overall we need to regroup and play better against the Indians,'' Haynes added.

The three matches will be played on July 22, 24 and 27 at the Queen's Park Oval. The squad: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
2
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Seven COVID cases reported on Japanese worlds delegation; Golf-McIlroy, Hovland surge clear at British Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Seven COVID cases reported on Japanese worlds...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-China's Wang grabs world long jump gold with final leap; Golf-McIlroy, Hovland surge clear at British Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-China's Wang grabs world long jump gold with ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022