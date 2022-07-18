Soccer-Mourinho shows off new tattoo celebrating unique trophy haul

Jose Mourinho has never needed much encouragement to boast about his coaching accomplishments but he has found a new way to brag about his trophy haul -- by getting a tattoo. With the sleeve of his white T-shirt rolled back, Mourino showed off the artwork that now adorns his right upper arm - the Champions League cup sandwiched between the Europa League and Europa Conference League trophies.

Mourinho guided AS Roma to the Europa Conference title last season to become the first manager to win all three of the current European prizes. "This is my tattoo, the joy of the Roman people led me to do it," the 59-year-old Portuguese said on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CgH3_DZo9R2/?hl=en.

"Then I thought about something special, something that would honour all the clubs where I won European competitions. "At the same time, I wanted a unique tattoo, one that, so far, I am the only one who can have it."

Mourinho won the Champions League twice with Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010, the UEFA Cup with Porto in 2003, the Europa League with Manchester United in 2017 before completing the set in May.

