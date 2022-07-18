Left Menu

Athletics-Holloway keeps 110m hurdles title defence rolling at worlds

American Grant Holloway continued a stout title defence in the 110-metres hurdles on Sunday, trouncing his semi-final heat at the World Championships.

Holloway exploded off the blocks to seize the immediate lead, never facing a serious challenge as he posted the fastest time of the semi-finals (13.01 seconds). Britain's Joshua Zeller overcame an enormous deficit to clinch the other automatic qualifying spot in his heat.

After receiving a hero's welcome from the home crowd, former University of Oregon athlete Devon Allen glided seamlessly over the barriers but could not fend off Jamaican Olympic champion Hansle Parchment (13.02), who pulled away at the midway point and crossed the finish by a considerable margin. Allen (13.09), the world leader, clinched the other automatic qualifying spot to advance, as his 23-year-old compatriot Trey Cunningham eased through to the final later Sunday, winning his respective heat in 13.07.

Daniel Roberts, winner of the U.S. trials and the third-fastest man headed into worlds, did not contend in the semi-final after hitting a barrier and falling in the first round.

