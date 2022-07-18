Left Menu

Cycling-Further COVID-19 examination needed for two Tour de France riders - UCI

"A final decision on their participation will be taken by tomorrow (Tuesday) morning in a collegial manner by the concerned parties (COVID-19 event and team doctors, and the UCI medical director." The UCI did not clearly say whether those two riders had tested positive and the body was unable to be reached by Reuters for clarification.

Reuters | Carcassonne | Updated: 18-07-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 15:42 IST
Cycling-Further COVID-19 examination needed for two Tour de France riders - UCI
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • France

The International Cycling Union (UCI) said that two Tour de France riders have not returned negative COVID-19 results from tests conducted on Sunday. The two riders, who "do not rank within the top 20 of the general classification", will need a "complementary biological examination", the UCI said in a statement.

"While these riders are completely asymptomatic, security measures (isolation of the two riders) have been implemented to protect the other participants. "A final decision on their participation will be taken by tomorrow (Tuesday) morning in a collegial manner by the concerned parties (COVID-19 event and team doctors, and the UCI medical director."

The UCI did not clearly say whether those two riders had tested positive and the body was unable to be reached by Reuters for clarification. Eight riders have so far pulled out of the race after being infected with the novel coronavirus and showing symptoms as part of the teams' international testing protocol.

Last year, if two members of a team tested positive for COVID the whole outfit would be sent packing, which is not the case in this edition. Whether a rider who tests positive can stay in the race is decided following a meeting between the race, UCI and team doctors, depending on the rider's viral load.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022