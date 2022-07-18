India claim third spot in ICC ODI Rankings after series triumph over England

India's narrow series triumph over England, saw Rohit Sharma's side consolidate third place just ahead of Pakistan in the Men's ODI Team Rankings. A maiden ODI century to Rishabh Pant powered India to clinch a 2-1 series victory over England on Sunday and in the process secured they held on to the third position behind New Zealand on the current rankings.

New Zealand lead all nations with a rating of 128 points, some seven points ahead of England (121) after Jos Buttler's side dropped to a 2-1 series defeat at home against India. The race for third is tight, with India currently maintaining a rating of 109 and some three rating points ahead of their rival in Pakistan (106).

India have their own three-match series against West Indies later this month and could put additional ground on the preferences of Pakistan, Australia and South Africa with a good performance in the Caribbean. Pakistan are presently playing the Test series against Sri Lanka, with the next 50-over assignment for Babar Azam's side in August against the Netherlands. (ANI)

