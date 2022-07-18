Left Menu

India claim third spot in ICC ODI Rankings after series triumph over England

India's narrow series triumph over England, saw Rohit Sharma's side consolidate third place just ahead of Pakistan in the Men's ODI Team Rankings.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 18-07-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 15:45 IST
India claim third spot in ICC ODI Rankings after series triumph over England
Team India (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India's narrow series triumph over England, saw Rohit Sharma's side consolidate third place just ahead of Pakistan in the Men's ODI Team Rankings. A maiden ODI century to Rishabh Pant powered India to clinch a 2-1 series victory over England on Sunday and in the process secured they held on to the third position behind New Zealand on the current rankings.

New Zealand lead all nations with a rating of 128 points, some seven points ahead of England (121) after Jos Buttler's side dropped to a 2-1 series defeat at home against India. The race for third is tight, with India currently maintaining a rating of 109 and some three rating points ahead of their rival in Pakistan (106).

India have their own three-match series against West Indies later this month and could put additional ground on the preferences of Pakistan, Australia and South Africa with a good performance in the Caribbean. Pakistan are presently playing the Test series against Sri Lanka, with the next 50-over assignment for Babar Azam's side in August against the Netherlands. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022