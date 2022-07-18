PM Modi to interact with Indian contingent for Commonwealth Games on Jul 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian contingent bound for the Commonwealth Games 2022 on July 20 via video-conferencing, his office said on Monday.

Athletes, as well as coaches, will attend the interaction which, the Prime Minister's Office said, is part of his continuous endeavor to motivate athletes ahead of their participation in major sporting events. Last year, Modi interacted with the contingent of Indian athletes for the Tokyo Olympics as well as the para-athletes who participated in the Paralympic Games.

Even during the sporting events, Modi took a keen interest in the progress of athletes and spoke to congratulate them on their success and sincere efforts while motivating them to do better, the statement said. The prime minister also met and interacted with them on their return.

The CWG 2022 is scheduled to be held in Birmingham between July 28 and August 8. A total of 215 athletes, participating in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines, will represent India in the mega sporting event.

