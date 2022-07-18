Left Menu

Soccer-Lewandowski credits Xavi for 'easy' decision on Barcelona move

Lewandowski, who had 12 months remaining on his Bayern contract, moved to Barcelona in a deal worth 45 million euros ($45.84 million) and has joined the team on their U.S. pre-season tour. The Poland international said that he "always wanted to play for a big club" in LaLiga and praised Xavi, who was roped in last season when Barca were ninth and dragged them out of a slump to eventually finish second in the standings.

Reuters | Updated: 18-07-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 21:18 IST
Soccer-Lewandowski credits Xavi for 'easy' decision on Barcelona move

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has hailed Barcelona coach Xavi as the main reason for his move to the LaLiga club, saying the former midfielder's ideas and methods painted an "amazing future" for the Spanish team. Lewandowski, who had 12 months remaining on his Bayern contract, moved to Barcelona in a deal worth 45 million euros ($45.84 million) and has joined the team on their U.S. pre-season tour.

The Poland international said that he "always wanted to play for a big club" in LaLiga and praised Xavi, who was roped in last season when Barca were ninth and dragged them out of a slump to eventually finish second in the standings. "I was speaking with Xavi and from the beginning I know (what's been on his) mind, his ideas," Lewandowski told Barca's media channel.

"It was easy for me to decide to come to Barcelona because I'm the guy who wants to play, who wants to win, and I think that with Xavi it's very possible. "He knows exactly how to coach Barcelona because he was an amazing player and now he's also a very good coach. He has an amazing future and I want to be a part of this as well."

Lewandowski, who won the last two FIFA Best Player of the Year awards, is the German Bundesliga's all-time second highest scorer. He scored 348 goals for Bayern in eight seasons, winning the league title every year and the Champions League in 2020. The 33-year-old had been forcing a move from Bayern since May and was relieved after both clubs finally came to an agreement last week.

"Finally, I'm here, I'm very happy to be here with Barcelona. The last few days were very long days but in the end the deal is done," he added. "So now I can focus on a new chapter in my life, a new challenge."

($1 = 0.9817 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022