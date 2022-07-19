Left Menu

Athletics-Four new COVID cases reported in Japan's worlds delegation

Three Japanese athletes and one coach tested positive for COVID-19 at the World Championships on Monday, the country's athletics federation (JAAF) said https://www.jaaf.or.jp/news/article/16856, taking the total number of cases in the delegation up to 15.

Reuters | Updated: 19-07-2022 09:22 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 09:22 IST
Athletics-Four new COVID cases reported in Japan's worlds delegation

Three Japanese athletes and one coach tested positive for COVID-19 at the World Championships on Monday, the country's athletics federation (JAAF) said https://www.jaaf.or.jp/news/article/16856, taking the total number of cases in the delegation up to 15. Sprinter Yuki Koike tested positive and missed the men's 200m heats on Monday, while Shunsuke Izumiya and Takayuki Kishimoto were scheduled to compete in the men's 400m hurdles and 110m hurdles.

As a precaution, the remaining members of the Japanese delegation are not sharing common spaces with other delegations, the JAAF said. Grant Holloway won the 110m hurdles title on Sunday. The 400m hurdles final takes place on Tuesday.

Organisers have made it mandatory for all workforce, technical and medical officials and media to wear masks in indoor spaces amid "a rise in COVID-19 cases amongst accredited people". "Athletes and team officials are also required to wear masks in their accommodation and indoor dining and recreation spaces," the statement added.

"It is highly recommended that athletes also wear masks in indoor areas at the competition venue if this does not interfere with their preparation or recovery."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada
4
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022