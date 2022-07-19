Sports News Roundup: Williams ready to run both cars with upgrades; Trump tells golfers to 'take the money' and join LIV Golf and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Games-Hangzhou Asian Games to begin on Sept. 23 next year

The Hangzhou Asian Games, which could not be hosted this year because of COVID-19, will be held from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8 2023, the governing Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said on Tuesday. The 19th edition of the multi-sports Games, second in size only to the Summer Olympics, was scheduled to take place from Sept. 10-25 in the capital of Zhejiang province, some 175 kilometres southwest of China's financial centre Shanghai.

Motor racing-Williams ready to run both cars with upgrades

Nicholas Latifi will finally have the same performance upgrades on his car as Williams Formula One team mate Alex Albon at this weekend's French Grand Prix. The team said on Tuesday they now had parts for both cars after Albon tried them out in Britain and Austria.

Golf-Trump tells golfers to 'take the money' and join LIV Golf

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has urged players to "take the money" and join the LIV Golf Invitational Series, suggesting that those who remain loyal to the PGA Tour will ultimately pay a bigger price for staying put. Trump, whose Bedminster course in New Jersey will host the next LIV event from July 29-31, feels any golfers who do not take advantage of the money being offered to players to make the switch will lose out.

Athletics-No substitute for experience as Olympic champions earn world gold

Experience prevailed on day four of the World Championships with Kenyan runner Faith Kipyegon and Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas among the Olympic champions standing on top of the podium in Eugene, Oregon on Tuesday. Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali backed up his Tokyo 3,000 metres steeplechase win by ending Kenya's dominance at the worlds, while Qatar's Mutaz Barshim had high jump gold all to himself this time.

Athletics-Lyles puts 200m field on notice with red-hot heat

Reigning world champion Noah Lyles showed he is no mood to give up his 200 metres crown after setting a red-hot pace to win his heat on Monday. The sprinting showman rounded the curve with ease before wagging his finger at the rest of the field down the straight to finish in 19.98 seconds and advance to Tuesday's semi-finals.

Soccer-Martial on target again as Manchester United down Palace 3-1

Manchester United's forward Anthony Martial scored his third goal of the pre-season as they eased past Crystal Palace 3-1 in a friendly on Tuesday. The win in front of a heaving crowd of 76,499 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground continued new manager Erik ten Hag's bright start following a 4-1 victory over Melbourne Victory and 4-0 romp against Liverpool in Bangkok last week.

Cycling-Vingegaard shadows Pogacar to stay in control on the Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar went on the offensive as promised but was never in a position to unsettle Tour de France overall leader Jonas Vingegaard in the first of three key mountain stages on Tuesday. The defending champion attacked twice on the ascent to the Port de Lers (11.4km at 7%) and once in the descent but yellow jersey holder Vingegaard shadowed him to retain his lead of two minutes and 22 seconds.

Cricket-Lord's relaxes dress code for Pavilion as heat rises

Lord's relaxed its strict Pavilion dress code on Tuesday with members not required to wear jackets as temperatures soared into the mid 30s Celsius for the start of the County Championship game between Middlesex and Sussex. Much of Britain is gripped in a heatwave with temperatures expected to threaten all-time records later on Tuesday, with predictions of the mercury rising above 40 degrees.

Cricket-Van der Dussen scores ton as South Africa post 333-5 in first ODI

Rassie van der Dussen scored a career-best 133 as South Africa posted 333 for five in their 50 overs in sweltering heat in the first One-Day International against England at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday. South Africa elected to bat after winning the toss and made the most of what is likely to be a deteriorating pitch under the baking sun, with Van der Dussen scoring his third ODI century and putting on a record third-wicket stand for the tourists against England of 151 with Aiden Markram (77).

Naomi Osaka to make return at San Jose next month

Naomi Osaka committed next month's tournament in San Jose, Calif., her first appearance since a first-round loss at the French Open on May 23. The four-time Grand Slam winner accepted a wild-card entry into the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on Monday.

