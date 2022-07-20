Left Menu

Athletics-Briton Wightman takes shock 1,500m gold with dad commentating

Briton Jake Wightman took a surprise world championship 1,500m gold as he outkicked Olympic champion and hot favourite Jakob Ingebrigtsen on the final lap on Tuesday, with his proud father Geoff calling him home as the Hayward Field stadium announcer. Wightman had been knocking at the door for a couple of years and showed his confidence when he did what almost nobody does - went past the Norwegian on the back straight of the final lap.

Wightman had been knocking at the door for a couple of years and showed his confidence when he did what almost nobody does - went past the Norwegian on the back straight of the final lap. He then drove on to cross the line in 3 minutes 29.23, the fastest time in the world this year, looking utterly shocked. Wightman's father Geoff, used to the combination by now but never previously seeing such a victory, somehow kept his emotion in check as he called his son home.

Ingebrigtsen took silver, with Spain's Mohamed Katir finishing strongly for bronze.

