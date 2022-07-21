Left Menu

Boxing-Fury says he would come out of retirement to face Joshua for free

In June he said he would fight again for 500 million pounds ($600 million). Fury and Joshua appeared to be on a collision course last year until an arbitrator ruled Fury had to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2022 01:58 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 01:58 IST
Boxing-Fury says he would come out of retirement to face Joshua for free

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on Wednesday said he would return to the ring to fight Anthony Joshua in their native England provided the bout was free to watch and attend.

Fury (32-0-1) in June said he was "over" boxing but has since changed his tune, saying he would sign the contract immediately to take on Joshua (26-2) provided his terms were met. "The fight has got to be for free," Fury said in an Instagram post.

"Free to air on television and all tickets go for free. No money is to be made off of this British, historic fight if it happens," he said. "There's the terms, I'm in the driving seat, take it or effing leave it."

The Gypsy King knocked out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in April to retain his title before telling fans he would be sticking to his promise to his wife to retire. In June he said he would fight again for 500 million pounds ($600 million).

Fury and Joshua appeared to be on a collision course last year until an arbitrator ruled Fury had to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time. Joshua lost his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts when he fell to Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk in London in September, and the pair are set to meet for a rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Aug. 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States
2
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists uncover history of 'ridiculously charming' penguins; High blood thickness ups death risk; few problems with flu-COVID shots together and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists uncover history of 'ridiculously charming' ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Patterson wins world high jump gold with personal best leap; Australia to compensate past abuse victims at the national sports institute and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Patterson wins world high jump gold with pers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022