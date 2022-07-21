Left Menu

Venus Williams to make women's single comeback with National Bank Open at Toronto

Williams' most recent singles outing was at the Chicago Women's Open last August, where she suffered a defeat in the first round to Hsieh Su-Wei.

Venus Williams to make women's single comeback with National Bank Open at Toronto
Former World No.1 and seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams will play her first singles match in nearly 12 months at the National Bank Open after being awarded a wild card into the main draw. Williams' most recent singles outing was at the Chicago Women's Open last August, where she suffered a defeat in the first round to Hsieh Su-Wei. Her last singles win came against Mihaela Buzarnescu at Wimbledon 2021.

"I'm so excited to be back playing the National Bank Open presented by Rogers. I love the city, the tournament, and I look forward to being back in Toronto," said Williams in an official statement released by National Bank Open. She holds a 2-7 record in Toronto, with her best performance to date being a third-round showing in 2017. However, she was the 2014 runner-up to Agnieszka Radwanska in Montreal.

Venus will join sister Serena, who entered using her saved ranking, in the court, along with 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu, who has also accepted a wild card, and a full Top 10 slate led by World No.1 Iga Swiatek. (ANI)

