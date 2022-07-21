Left Menu

FIFA MA course for referees kicks off in Kochi

The courses have been divided into two parts with 35 Referee Assessors and 33 Women Referees undergoing a 5-day course starting today till July 24, while the course for 32 Men Referees and 37 Assistant Referees will commence from July 25-July 29, 2022.

ANI | Updated: 21-07-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 16:35 IST
FIFA MA course for Referees kicks off in Kochi (Photo/AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The FIFA MA Course 2022 for Referees, Assistant Referees, and Referee Assessors is being organised by the All India Football Federation kicked off in Kochi. The courses have been divided into two parts with 35 Referee Assessors and 33 Women Referees undergoing a 5-day course starting on Wednesday till July 24, while the course for 32 Men Referees and 37 Assistant Referees will commence from July 25-July 29, 2022.

Rodzali Bin Yacob, FIFA RDO (Malaysia), Subkhiddin Mohd Salleh, FIFA Technical Instructor (Malaysia), and Ganesan Maniam FIFA Fitness Instructor (Singapore) are the instructors for the course. The MA course began with Ravishankar, Director, Referees addressing the three FIFA instructors, and thanked them for coming to India to share their knowledge. Sunando Dhar, Acting General Secretary, All India Football Federation, and Anil Kumar, GS, KFA were also present.

Sunando Dhar said that it was "an immense opportunity" for the participants to gain knowledge from FIFA instructors who are also involved with the referees for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

