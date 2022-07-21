Tennis-Venus Williams set for singles comeback in Washington

Former world number one Venus Williams will make her singles comeback after nearly a year at the Citi Open in Washington, D.C. which begins next week, organizers said on Thursday. The seven-time Grand Slam champion accepted a wildcard for the July 30-Aug. 7 WTA 250 events a day after announcing she will also compete at next month's WTA 1000 event in Toronto, where she will be joined by her sister Serena.

Venus, 42, last played a singles match at the Chicago Women's Open in August 2021, losing in the first round to Hsieh Su-Wei. Her most recent return to the court was when she teamed up with Britain's Jamie Murray and reached the second round in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)