Soccer-Southampton to sign striker Mara from Bordeaux
Southampton have reached an agreement to sign French forward Sekou Mara from Ligue 2 club Girondins de Bordeaux, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The fee was not disclosed but British media reported it was around 13 million euros ($13.30 million). Mara, 19, played 27 games and scored six goals for Bordeaux last season, but could not stop them from being relegated to France's Ligue 2.
Southampton have reached an agreement to sign French forward Sekou Mara from Ligue 2 club Girondins de Bordeaux, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The fee was not disclosed but British media reported it was around 13 million euros ($13.30 million).
Mara, 19, played 27 games and scored six goals for Bordeaux last season, but could not stop them from being relegated to France's Ligue 2. Mara will be Southampton's sixth signing this transfer window, after Gavin Bazunu, Mateusz Lis, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Joe Aribo and Romeo Lavia.
Ralph Hasenhuettl's side finished 15th in the Premier League standings last season. ($1 = 0.9778 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Premier League
- Joe Aribo
- France
- Mara
- Mateusz
- French
- Bordeaux
- British
- Southampton
ALSO READ
'Ghar mein ghuss ke mara tha': Kangana's dig at KJo ahead of Koffee With Karan Season 7
French inflation-relief package to cost 20 bln euros
French national, who died of COVID-19 cremated in Kerala
EAM Jaishankar meets French counterpart in Bali
EXPLAINER-Why a French plan to take full control of EDF is no cure-all