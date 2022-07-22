Soccer-Southampton to sign striker Mara from Bordeaux

Left Menu

Southampton have reached an agreement to sign French forward Sekou Mara from Ligue 2 club Girondins de Bordeaux, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The fee was not disclosed but British media reported it was around 13 million euros ($13.30 million). Mara, 19, played 27 games and scored six goals for Bordeaux last season, but could not stop them from being relegated to France's Ligue 2.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2022 03:39 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 03:39 IST
The fee was not disclosed but British media reported it was around 13 million euros ($13.30 million).

Mara, 19, played 27 games and scored six goals for Bordeaux last season, but could not stop them from being relegated to France's Ligue 2. Mara will be Southampton's sixth signing this transfer window, after Gavin Bazunu, Mateusz Lis, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Joe Aribo and Romeo Lavia.

Ralph Hasenhuettl's side finished 15th in the Premier League standings last season. ($1 = 0.9778 euros)

