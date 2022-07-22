Left Menu

Twin blow for South Africa ahead of Commonwealth Games

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 22-07-2022 09:26 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 09:26 IST
Twin blow for South Africa ahead of Commonwealth Games
Two players from South Africa's tour of England are returning home and are in doubt for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. After missing the first T20I, Marizanne Kapp and Tumi Sekhukhune will miss the remainder of the series and are in doubt for the Games, which begin on July 28, the ICC said in a press release.

Sekhukhune re-injured her groin earlier on tour and will recuperate at home, while Kapp returns to Gqeberha to attend a family matter.

While a Cricket South Africa statement did not disclose the matter, Kapp's wife and Proteas teammate Dane van Niekerk confirmed via social media that their brother-in-law had been involved in an accident that had left him in intensive care.

Batter Tazmin Brits was called to the squad for the rest of the T20I series, though a final Commonwealth Games squad is yet to be determined, and must go through the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee as per Games requirements.

With Kapp and Sekhukhune unlikely to return, it leaves South Africa at risk of missing out on a medal at the Games, having already lost Lizelle Lee (retired from international cricket) and van Niekerk, who is still nursing an ankle injury sidelined her before the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup earlier in the year.

South Africa's campaign begins on July 30 against New Zealand at Edgbaston, with Sri Lanka and the tournament hosts also making up Group B.

