Soccer-Alves joins Mexico's Pumas on free transfer

Brazil defender Dani Alves has joined Mexican side Pumas UNAM on a free transfer, the Liga MX club said on Thursday, a month after he ended his second stint with Barcelona. Alves won six LaLiga titles and three Champions League trophies among other major honours in his first spell at Barcelona from 2008-16. "DaniAlvesD2 we are waiting for you," Pumas wrote on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 11:53 IST
Dani Alves Image Credit: Flickr

Brazil defender Dani Alves has joined Mexican side Pumas UNAM on a free transfer, the Liga MX club said on Thursday, a month after he ended his second stint with Barcelona. Alves won six LaLiga titles and three Champions League trophies among other major honors in his first spell at Barcelona from 2008-16.

"DaniAlvesD2 we are waiting for you," Pumas wrote on Twitter. Alves helped Brazil win Olympic gold at last year's Tokyo Games, adding to two Copa America titles and two Confederations Cup trophies with the national team.

The 39-year-old has won more than 100 caps for Brazil since making his senior debut in 2006, and was part of the teams that played in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. Alves had joined Brazilian side Sao Paulo in 2019 after 17 years in Europe with Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus and Paris St Germain but terminated his contract in September following a dispute over unpaid salaries.

He returned to Barcelona in November and signed a contract until the end of the 2021-22 season, reuniting with former teammate and newly appointed manager Xavi Hernandez. Alves made 14 league appearances as Barcelona finished second, 13 points behind Real Madrid.

