Cycling-Spain's Mas out of Tour de France with COVID

Spain's Enric Mas has pulled out of the Tour de France after contracting COVID-19, his Movistar team said on Friday. "Enric Mas will not start the 19th stage of the Tour after testing positive for COVID.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 16:59 IST
Enric Mas Image Credit: Wikipedia

Spain's Enric Mas has pulled out of the Tour de France after contracting COVID-19, his Movistar team said on Friday. "Enric Mas will not start the 19th stage of the Tour after testing positive for COVID. The Mallorcan is in good health," Movistar said in a statement.

The 27-year-old, sixth overall last year and fifth in 2020 and also a two-time Tour of Spain runner-up, was 11th in the overall standings, 24 minutes and eight seconds behind overall leader Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark. Friday's 19th stage is a 188.5-km flat ride from Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

