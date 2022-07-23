Left Menu

Athletics-American trio face stiff Hodgkinson challenge in 800m final

Updated: 23-07-2022 08:07 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 08:07 IST
The trio of athletes hoping to restore some American female pride on the home track at the World Championships all advanced to the 800 metres final on Friday, with Olympic champion Athing Mu looking the one to beat.

While the U.S. men have been tearing up the Hayward Field track in the sprints, their women will not manage a single medal in 100, 200 or 400m for the first time since the Championships began in 1983. Mu, Raevyn Rogers and Ajee Wilson will hope to break that trend in Sunday's final. Mu, 20, looked like she was out for a Sunday jog despite logging the fastest time of the three heats - one minute, 58.12

Ethiopian Diribe Welteji ran a personal best 1:58.16 just behind her. Hoping to challenge any thoughts of an American sweep will be Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson of Britain, who looked in total control of the second heat, comfortable despite a sharp time of 1:58.51.

Jamaica's Natoya Goule chased her all the way home, her tiny frame strong enough to hold off Rogers, who still advanced as a fast loser. "I felt good tonight and cannot wait for the final," said Hodgkinson. "I think Athing is going to be strong, she is a good competitor but I don't think that the gold medal is already on anyone's neck.

"There is a good five of us battling for the medal. So it is going to be very stormy race." Kenya's Mary Moraa took the first heat in 1:59.65 after leading from gun to tape, though Wilson was nicely on her shoulder after admitting she "fell asleep" in the first round of heats when she had to muster a late sprint after allowing a lead group to escape.

Defending champion Halimah Nakaayi of Uganda and Briton Jemma Reekie, fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, both failed to progress.

