Athletics-American Norman finally lands 400m gold

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2022 08:15 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 08:15 IST
American Michael Norman finally delivered on the big stage on Friday as he produced a command performance to win gold in the World Championships 400 metres.

Norman has had a succession of disappointments in recent seasons and was under massive pressure after coming into the race as the fastest in the world this year but he held his form in a charge to the line to triumph in 44.29 seconds. Kirani James of Grenada took silver in 44.48 while Matthew Hudson-Smith, who has had a wretched time with injuries in recent years, took bronze in 44.66 for Britain.

