Left Menu

Focussed on getting accustomed to weather in UK: Manpreet

Once acclimatised to the weather in the UK, the Indian mens hockey team will do whatever it takes to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games, skipper Manpreet Singh said on Saturday.The team left for Birmingham on Saturday to take part in the multi-sport event, which is scheduled from July 28 to August 8.We are quite excited about this event as we have been training for this competition for quite some time now, and we are looking forward to putting on our best show against some of the best teams in the world.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-07-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 13:29 IST
Focussed on getting accustomed to weather in UK: Manpreet
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Once acclimatised to the weather in the UK, the Indian men's hockey team will do ''whatever it takes to win a medal'' at the Commonwealth Games, skipper Manpreet Singh said on Saturday.

The team left for Birmingham on Saturday to take part in the multi-sport event, which is scheduled from July 28 to August 8.

''We are quite excited about this event as we have been training for this competition for quite some time now, and we are looking forward to putting on our best show against some of the best teams in the world. ''Having worked on our strengths and weaknesses in the last few months, we will do whatever it takes to win a medal here,'' Manpreet said before departure.

India is placed in Pool B along with England, Canada, Wales, and Ghana. The team will kick off its campaign against Ghana on July 31. Manpreet also believes that India's third-place finish in the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League season 2021–2022, where they faced tough competition, will help them in Birmingham.

Speaking about the mood in the dressing room, Manpreet said, ''Everyone is excited and looking forward to giving their 100 per cent.'' ''Right now, we are focused on reaching Birmingham and getting accustomed to the weather and playing conditions there. We are also preparing for our first game, as a strong start against Ghana will be crucial in kicking off our campaign,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
3
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
4
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022