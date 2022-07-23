Left Menu

A year after accident, Pissay gears up for Bajas World Cup

TVS Racings Aishwarya Pissay, the only World Cup winner from India in motorsports, is all set to re-launch her international campaign with Baja Aragon, the fourth round of the FIM Bajas World Cup.The race is scheduled from Friday.After her accident in Jordan Baja in March 2021, Pissay worked hard on rehabilitation and bagged another national title in the last one year before plunging into high-performance training abroad for about 90 days this year under her acclaimed mentor Michael Metge and Jordi Grau.

PTI | Teruel | Updated: 23-07-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 13:42 IST
A year after accident, Pissay gears up for Bajas World Cup
  • Country:
  • Spain

TVS Racing's Aishwarya Pissay, the only World Cup winner from India in motorsports, is all set to re-launch her international campaign with Baja Aragon, the fourth round of the FIM Bajas World Cup.

The race is scheduled from Friday.

After her accident in Jordan Baja in March 2021, Pissay worked hard on rehabilitation and bagged another national title in the last one year before plunging into high-performance training abroad for about 90 days this year under her acclaimed mentor Michael Metge and Jordi Grau. More than 70 riders will participate in the race, including 18 motorcycle and eight quad riders. Pissay will be a part of Sherco TVS Rally Factory team that has registered four riders. Lorenzo Santolino, Rui Gonçalves, Harith Noah and Pissay make up the team this year.

For the five-time national rally champion who became the first Indian woman to make her international debut at Baja Spain in 2018 at the age of 22, this will be her third Baja Aragon Spain. The Indian rider will look to turn the tables astride a Sherco 450 Enduro, the same bike that she trained with in France and Spain to improve her physical fitness and riding skills.

''It was a high-performance training not just focussing on physical fitness and mental conditioning but identifying and fine-tuning certain riding skills and consistently learning the terrain and the art of Road Book. ''Staying focussed and calm are some other interesting aspects that I enjoyed,'' said Pissay, who continues to get support from Surana College, her alma mater.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
3
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
4
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022