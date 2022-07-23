Left Menu

Pera stuns Kontaveit in Hamburg for 2nd title in 7 days

American player Bernarda Pera stunned top-seeded Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-4 to win the Hamburg European Open on Saturday for her second title in seven days.The 81st-ranked Pera, who won her first WTA title in Budapest last week, saved three of the four break points she faced and took four of the six she created to beat Kontaveit, the world No. 2.It was Peras 12th straight victory going back to the Budapest qualifiers after losing her previous five matches.

PTI | Hamburg | Updated: 23-07-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 18:49 IST
Pera stuns Kontaveit in Hamburg for 2nd title in 7 days
  • Country:
  • Brazil

American player Bernarda Pera stunned top-seeded Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-4 to win the Hamburg European Open on Saturday for her second title in seven days.

The 81st-ranked Pera, who won her first WTA title in Budapest last week, saved three of the four break points she faced and took four of the six she created to beat Kontaveit, the world No. 2.

It was Pera's 12th straight victory going back to the Budapest qualifiers after losing her previous five matches. The 27-year-old Pera defeated Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia in the Budapest final last Sunday.

Kontaveit was playing in her 16th career final and her first since February when she lost to Iga Swiatek in Doha. She had been going for her seventh singles title in the final against Pera.

But Pera avenged her loss to Kontaveit in their only previous meeting, 7-5, 6-1 in the first round at Wimbledon in June.

Lorenzo Musetti plays Francisco Cerundolo and Carlos Alcaraz faces Alex Molcan in the men's semifinals later Saturday. AP NRB NRB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
3
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022