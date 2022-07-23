Left Menu

Cricket-Glamorgan's Northeast hits 410 not out

Northeast reached his quadruple century before lunch but Glamorgan declared on 795-5, depriving him of the chance to go past Brian Lara's record 501 not out for Warwickshire in 1994. It was the third-highest innings in championship history with West Indian Lara top of the list followed by Archie MacLaren's 424 for Lancashire against Somerset in 1895.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-07-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 19:29 IST
Cricket-Glamorgan's Northeast hits 410 not out
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Glamorgan's Sam Northeast struck the highest score in the English County Championship for 28 years as he made 410 not out against Leicestershire on Saturday. Northeast reached his quadruple century before lunch but Glamorgan declared on 795-5, depriving him of the chance to go past Brian Lara's record 501 not out for Warwickshire in 1994.

It was the third-highest innings in championship history with West Indian Lara top of the list followed by Archie MacLaren's 424 for Lancashire against Somerset in 1895. Northeast resumed on 308 in Leicester on Saturday and brought up his quadruple century with one of three sixes.

His mammoth knock spanned 450 balls over 10 hours and he struck 45 fours, sharing an unbroken sixth-wicket partnership of 461 with Chris Cooke who made 191 not out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
3
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
4
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022