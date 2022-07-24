Athletics-Champion Ali crashes out of 100m hurdles heats

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2022 01:03 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 01:03 IST
American Nia Ali's 100 metres hurdles title defence at the World Championships ended abruptly on Saturday after she hit a hurdle and crashed out of the heats. The American had the early lead and was battling Jamaican Britany Anderson when she scraped her knee on the penultimate barrier at Hayward Field.

Ali wobbled and tried to recover but could not regain her momentum as she was unable to get her lead leg over the final hurdle and fell onto the track. She could only watch on as the rest of the field crossed the finish line, with her training partner Anderson winning the heat in 12.59.

"I just let my technique get away from me and it cost me everything," said Ali, adding this was the first time this had happened to her. There were a number of other first-round casualties, with Ali's compatriot Alaysha Johnson, a medal-contender after producing the second-fastest time in 2022, eliminated after she failed to clear the opening hurdle.

"I have no idea what happened," said Johnson. "I have no words." Haitian Mulern Jean and Australian Liz Clay also failed to cross the finish.

World record-holder Kendra Harrison and her American compatriot Alia Armstrong kept U.S. hopes alive, advancing to Sunday's semi-final with Puerto Rico's Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn. "I wanted to step up and do what I could for our team," said Armstrong. "At the end of the day, I hope they take it as a learning lesson, not as a disappointment."

Nigerian Tobi Amusan had the fastest time of the day, a speedy 12.40 seconds, with 2015 champion and Doha bronze medallist Danielle Williams of Jamaica finishing second in their heat after overcoming a sluggish start.

