Left Menu

Athletics-Felix returns to help US women into worlds relay final

The 36-year-old, who collected her first Olympic medal 18 years ago at the Athens Games, padded her team's lead on the second lap as the United States finished first and Britain took second. The United States will aim to secure a third successive worlds gold in Sunday's final.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2022 06:24 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 06:24 IST
Athletics-Felix returns to help US women into worlds relay final

Allyson Felix helped the United States through to the 4x400 metres relay final in a surprise return to Hayward Field on Saturday, days after running what was supposed to be her farewell race at the World Championships.

The seven-times Olympic gold medallist hopped back on a plane to Eugene, Oregon, after she was called up to the preliminary round of the women's event, following her bronze-medal performance in the mixed relay last week. The 36-year-old, who collected her first Olympic medal 18 years ago at the Athens Games, padded her team's lead on the second lap as the United States finished first and Britain took second.

The United States will aim to secure a third successive worlds gold in Sunday's final. France finished with the third qualifying spot in the heat.

Jamaica established an enormous lead by the halfway mark and won their heat by more than three-and-a-half seconds. Belgian anchor Camille Laus came from behind down the final straight to sprint home in second ahead of Canada.

A day after collecting silver in the 400m hurdles, Dutch anchor Femke Bol stormed home to keep the Netherlands in contention after a dropped baton but the team were disqualified. Italy and Switzerland advanced on time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-US get baton home safely to reach men's 4x100 relay final; Golf-Broadcaster Feherty signs up to LIV Golf Series and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-US get baton home safely to reach men's 4x100...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022