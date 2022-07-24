Neeraj Chopra vows to give his best in CWG 2022

By Vipul Kashyap After winning a historic silver at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, Neeraj Chopra expressed delight and said that he will give his best in the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022.

Neeraj recorded a distance of 88.13m in his fourth attempt in the men's javelin throw final and secured the second position. "The only thing in my mind was to apply full force in the final. And that's what I did. I had a bit of a problem in the first three throws but made a good comeback too. And I managed it and won the silver medal all went well," Neeraj Chopra told ANI after winning the silver medal.

Commonwealth Games 2022 will take place in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8. Talking about the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 preparations, the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist said, "Now there is no time to strengthen the preparations for the event, because now whatever I have preparation is there, it is enough to perform well in Games. I will give my best in Commonwealth Games."

On becoming the just second Indian after Anju Bobby George to win a medal in World Athletics Championship, Neeraj expressed delight and said the best part of the tournament was that many Indians made it to the finals of the prestigious event. "Feeling great for our country. And the best part is that more of our athletes reached the finals," he added.

Talking about the time when his throw went down in the final, Neeraj said, "Sometimes it happens like this. My aim was to stay motivated till the last and keep the focus till the last good throw. And the Throws were good." The Olympic medallist started the proceedings with a foul throw, which was followed by 82.39m and 86.37m. It was finally in the fourth attempt when he recorded the distance of 88.13m, which put him in contention for the silver medal.

The last two attempts by Neeraj went foul throws, and thus, he ended up in the second position. The first position was held by defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who recorded a distance of 90.54m. Neeraj also became India's first ever track and field athlete to take the silver medal in the World Championships, and second to bag a podium finish after the legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George had finished third in the Paris Worlds in 2003.

On the other hand, World Championships debutant Rohit Yadav finished at the 10th position after making attempts of 78.72m, 78.05m and 77.95m. (ANI)

