ISL: Adrian Luna signs two-year contract with Kerala Blasters FC

Adrian Luna's magic continues in the Indian Super League for another season as the Blasters' talisman signed a two-year contract extension which keeps him at the club until 2024. The Uruguayan midfielder was highly influential in the Tuskers' road to the ISL 2021-22 final, registering a phenomenal six goals and seven assists in the ISL 2021-22 season.

Luna also forged a symbiotic relationship with head coach Ivan Vukomanovic as not only did he become a first-choice midfielder but was also handed the armband due to his leadership skills, replacing an injured Jessel Carneiro. "I am thrilled to be part of the Yellow Army and honoured to have renewed my contract with KBFC. My first experience in Kerala has been remarkable and I believe my next two years with the club will be tremendous. I hope to give my best performance in each game and to get the best for the team in the coming season," said Luna in a statement.

Luna's energetic on-pitch display alongside his sensational attacking prowess made him a fan sensation amongst the Kerala Blasters faithful. Ranking high on tackles and touches, the midfielder was a cut above the rest for his sensational free-kicks and out-of-the-box world. A breakthrough performance in almost every game earned him a berth in the ISL team of the year. "As I said last season, Adrian fits perfectly in the club and is one of the most valuable players in ISL. He has a great personality and he is a player who brought something special to our team. We are all delighted about his extension," said Kerala Blasters FC's head coach Ivan Vukomanovic.

The 34-year-old also became the club's leading assist provider with seven assists in his kitty in the ISL 2021-22, overtaking Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Josu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)