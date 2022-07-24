Left Menu

Hemanth Muddappa begins Drag Nationals campaign in style

With a top-speed of 225.14 kmph, he took the honours in a field of 14 riders.I am thrilled to start the season on a positive note.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-07-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 18:09 IST
Hemanth Muddappa begins Drag Nationals campaign in style
  • Country:
  • India

Mantra Racing's Hemanth Muddappa of Bengaluru won a triple, including the premier 1050cc and above class, to begin his 2022 campaign in the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Drag Racing Championship in style at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) here Sunday.

The nine-time national champion posted top times and won two national championship classes, the 4-stroke Super Sport 1051cc to 1650cc (Suzuki Hayabusa) class and the 4-stroke Super Sport 551-850cc category astride a Kawasaki ZX6R, besides the 851 to 1050cc race, which is declared as a support race this season. The Bengaluru rider, however, missed a chance to make a clean sweep, due to technical glitches, and could only finish seventh in the newly re-introduced Unrestricted Open class.

Despite a slight delay in his reaction time, Muddappa romped home to a sweet victory in 8.614 seconds as he made his debut in the 4-stroke 550 to 850cc class touching a top speed of 198.45 kmph. Shifting to his majestic Suzuki Hayabusa, he dominated the 1051cc to 1650cc race and began his title defense in style. With a top speed of 225.14 kmph, he took the honors in a field of 14 riders.

''I am thrilled to start the season on a positive note. Though I am happy to win a double as we take home a lot of positives, we continue to learn and will come back stronger in the next two rounds. Our goal is three national titles and we go back to work,'' Muddappa said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis missions

NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis mi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022