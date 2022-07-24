Century from Shai Hope powers West Indies to 311/6 against India in second ODI

Top knocks from Shai Hope and captain Nicholas Pooran powered West Indies to a massive 311/6 at the end of 50 overs in the second ODI of three-match series here at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Sunday. The WI batters had a great day with the bat as openers Hope and Kyle Mayers (39) gave a solid start. Later, more bigger partnerships followed, notably between Hope (115) and Pooran (74), who put on 117 runs. Though Shardul Thakur took three wickets and restricted the run flow to an extent in the final ten overs, Indian bowlers did not have many positives to walk away with.

Opting to bat first, West Indies was off to a great start. Openers Shai Hope and Kyle Mayers were dealing in boundaries. The duo powered their side to the 50-run-mark in just 7.1 overs. However, their 65-run stand was ended after Mayers was caught and bowled by spin-bowling all-rounder Deepak Hooda for 39 runs off 23 balls consisting of six fours and one six in the ninth over. Shamarh Brooks was next up on crease.

At the end of 10 overs, West Indies stood at 71/1, with Shai Hope (26*) and Shamarh Brooks (5*) standing unbeaten. The duo carried on with the momentum offered by the opening duo. Indian bowlers struggled to put pressure on the new batter on the crease. Brooks hit some great boundaries and served as a great partner to Hope. The duo eventually brought up their 50-run stand.

Hope also brought his 21st fifty, playing in his 100th ODI match. The 62-run stand between Hope-Brooks was brought to an end after the ball hit the outside edge of his bat and went straight to skipper Shikhar Dhawan at slips. Brooks was back in the pavilion for 35 off 36 balls. It was a spinner once again who had done the job for India, with Axar Patel getting his first wicket. Brandon King was the next batter up, but was dismissed by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for a duck after he attempted to slog sweep a delivery that went straight into the hands of Shikhar at slip. With the score reading 130/3, India had made a small comeback in the match.

Captain Nicholas Pooran and Hope started to rebuild the innings from that point. They maintained a solid strike rotation and hit big occasionally. They brought up their 50-run stand and continued further with Hope being the main aggressor and Pooran being the anchor. Pooran was dealing in only sixes, bringing his tenth half-century in ODIs in 59 balls after hitting Chahal for two sixes in the 39th over of the match. A hundred-run stand between Hope-Pooran was up in 115 balls.

The duo kept carrying on before pacer Shardul Thakur struck in the 44th over, dismissing Pooran for 74 off 77 balls consisting of one four and six sixes, West Indies was now 247/4, after breaking of this 117-run stand. Rovman Powell was next on the crease. Hope brought up his 13th ODI century, making his 100th ODI special. He hit Chahal for a six in the 45th over to bring up his century.

Powell looked dangerous, smashing a four and six shortly after his arrival but found Shreyas Iyer at long-off while attempting to go big on a Thakur delivery. He was dismissed for 13 off 10 balls. Romario Shepherd was next up to bat. The duo took Windies to the 300-run mark. Thakur got his third wicket of the match, dismissing Hope for 115 of 135 balls after Axar Patel caught him at long-off.

WI finished their innings at 311/6, with Shepherd (15*) and Akeal Hosein (6*) standing unbeaten. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking 3/54 in 7 overs. Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda and Chahal got one wicket each.

Brief Scores: West Indies: 311/6 (Shai Hope 115, Nicholas Pooran 74, Shardul Thakur 3/54) against India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)