Motor racing-Verstappen wins in France after Leclerc crashes out

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday and took a huge stride towards a second Formula One title after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc made a costly mistake and crashed out while leading. Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished second for Mercedes in his 300th grand prix, with team mate George Russell third to secure their first podium double of the campaign.

Cycling-Quiet man Vingegaard wins maiden Tour de France title

Jonas Vingegaard claimed his maiden Tour de France title after Sunday's 21st and final stage, completing a triumph he effectively sealed in the mountains after a vintage duel with Tadej Pogacar. The 25-year-old, who five years ago was working as a fish packer in a factory in the morning before training in the afternoon, followed up on his surprise second place last year.

Cycling-Unflappable Vingegaard topples brave Pogacar in riveting Tour

There was an exhilarating retro feeling as Jonas Vingegaard claimed his maiden Tour de France title after an epic battle with Tadej Pogacar, who defended his crown until the bitter end, the pair laying the platform for a potentially historic rivalry. Vingegaard's triumph was effectively sealed in the Alps, where his mighty Jumbo-Visma team's all-in collective offensive overwhelmed defending champion Pogacar.

Cycling-List of Tour de France champions

List of Tour de France champions since the event was first staged in 1903 (no races during the World Wars): 2022 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark)

Athletics-Mayer closing in on LePage in battle for decathlon gold

Canada's Pierce LePage produced two more personal bests on Sunday to move into pole position in the World Championship decathlon, but world record holder Kevin Mayer of France looks poised to overhaul him with two events remaining. Olympic champion and hot favourite Damian Warner had been leading after four events on Saturday but pulled up with a hamstring injury in the 400 metres and had to withdraw.

Cricket-Cricket Scotland board resigns ahead of report into racism

The board of Cricket Scotland resigned with immediate effect on Sunday, a day before an independent report into racism in the sport is published. The review was commissioned after allegations were made by one of the country's all-time leading wicket-takers, Majid Haq, who said Cricket Scotland was "institutionally racist".

Athletics-Stano edges Kawano by one second to grab gold

Italy's Massimo Stano won the men's 35km race walk at the World Athletics Championships in dramatic fashion on Sunday, edging Japan's Masatora Kawano by one second. Stano and Kawano battled shoulder-to-shoulder as the leading pair in the final 4km, but the Italian coped well with the pressure and accelerated in the final 300m to seal the gold medal.

ATP roundup: Casper Ruud defends title at Swiss Open

Top seed Casper Ruud rallied from a set down to defeat Italian Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 and defend his title at the Swiss Open in Gstaad, Switzerland, on Sunday. Berrettini, the second seed, had three break chances in the second set, and Ruud fought them all off. The set then was decided by a tiebreaker, and Berrettini couldn't capitalize on his chances, dropping points on his serve four times -- including the deciding point.

Golf-Henderson keeps her cool to win Evian Championship by one shot

Canada's Brooke Henderson recovered from a horror four-putt double bogey early in the final round of the Evian Championship to win her second major by one shot at the Evian Resort Golf Club on Sunday. Henderson, who started the day with a two-shot lead, made the turn at two-over par before three birdies on the back nine -- which included a decisive 12-foot putt on the 18th -- allowed her to win the title after carding 17-under overall.

Athletics-U.S. women stun Jamaica in relays, men falter again

The American women's sprint relay quartet pulled off a stunning upset over Jamaica at the World Championships on Saturday while a flubbed baton handover proved costly for the U.S. men's team as they finished second to Canada. Jamaica were anchored by new 200 metres champion Shericka Jackson but Twanisha Terry ran a terrific final leg to bring home the hosts' 10th gold medal in Eugene.

