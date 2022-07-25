Left Menu

Athletics-Mu holds off Hodgkinson to take 800m gold

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2022 07:24 IST
Athletics-Mu holds off Hodgkinson to take 800m gold

American Olympic champion Athing Mu added the world 800 metres title to her resume on Sunday as the 20-year-old cleverly squeezed out Briton Keely Hodgkinson in a neck-and-neck finish.

Mu took up the running with 300m to go but Hodgkinson, also second behind her in the Tokyo Olympics, went with her and when the American drifted slightly wide coming into the home straight, the Briton, also 20, squeezed into the gap and looked set to go past. Mu though, fairly and gradually, eased back across and kept her shoulder in front of her rival, shutting the door to take the tape in one minute, 56.30 seconds, with Hodgkinson second in 1:56.38.

Kenya's Mary Moraa won the battle for bronze in a personal best of 1:56.71

