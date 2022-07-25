Athletics-Dominant Ingebrigtsen wins world 5,000m gold

Jakob Ingebrigtsen made up for his 1,500 metres disappointment by winning the world 5,000m title in emphatic style on Sunday, taking the lead with three laps to go and driving home at a pace that nobody could live with. The Norwegian was beaten into second in the 1,500m by Briton Jake Wightman but avoided any risk of a similar last 200m burn-up by going clear after the early stages had been slow in very warm early evening conditions.

Ingebrigtsen came home in 13 minutes, 09.24 seconds ahead of Jacob Krop of Kenya, while Uganda's Oscar Chelimo found a home-straight burst to take bronze after American Grant Fisher had looked set for a medal until being tripped with 90m to go. "It feels amazing. I felt really good today," Ingebrigtsen said. "I won it and I needed it."

The race had been one of the most eagerly-anticipated of the whole championships as if featured three current Olympic champions. Ingebrigtsen won the 1,500m in Tokyo, Selemon Barega of Ethiopia the 10,000m and Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei, the world record holder, the 5,000m. Cheptegei made the early running but it was a steady pace.

Such was the heat that Ingebrigtsen twice diverted on the back straight to take advantage of a drinks station before slotting quickly back into the pack. The biggest crowd of the championships in Eugene, Oregon, steeped in distance history in the home of former Olympian Steve Prefontaine, really got into it, delivering a rolling roar around a sold-out Hayward Field.

Aware of how he had been outkicked on the final bend in the 1,500m, the Norwegian hit the front three laps out and cranked up the pace as the field strung out behind him. He never got more than a couple of metres clear but that was enough, punching the air as he crossed the line.

"This is already my fifth attempt to become a world champion outdoors and my third world championships," said the 21-year-old. "So finally, I became the world champion. It has been very difficult after the 1500 - I have been very, very disappointed with myself even thought I got the silver medal.

"Today I felt very good, it's a tough distance but I felt very strong after the heats."

