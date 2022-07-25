Left Menu

Soccer-Swedes shrouded in secrecy ahead of England Euro semi

The Sweden women's squad are remaining tight-lipped about the status of their players ahead of their Euro 2022 semi-final showdown with England in Sheffield on Tuesday, with players instructed not to discuss injuries or illnesses with the media. The Swedes have had a number of positive COVID-19 tests in the camp, with first-choice full backs Hannah Glas and Jonna Andersson missing the quarter-final win over Belgium, and playmaker Kosovare Asllani missed training on Sunday as the Swedes finalised their preparations.

Updated: 25-07-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 14:59 IST
Representative image

The Sweden women's squad are remaining tight-lipped about the status of their players ahead of their Euro 2022 semi-final showdown with England in Sheffield on Tuesday, with players instructed not to discuss injuries or illnesses with the media.

The Swedes have had a number of positive COVID-19 tests in the camp, with first-choice full-backs Hannah Glas and Jonna Andersson missing the quarter-final win over Belgium, and playmaker Kosovare Asllani missed training on Sunday as the Swedes finalized their preparations. "I don't want to comment on her (Asllani's) status at all. (But) I believe she'll be on the field on Tuesday," assistant coach Magnus Wikman told reporters after the win over Belgium.

"We have been told not to answer such questions," winger Johanna Rytting Kaneryd told reporters. "I'm not going to comment on individual cases, but clearly you'd like to have the whole squad involved (in training)." Ranked second in the world going into the tournament, the Swedes are keen to put England in the spotlight.

"They are favorites, they're at home and they have the pressure from outside," said midfielder Filippa Angeldahl, who plays her club football for Manchester City in England's Women's Super League. "Obviously we have to take advantage of the fact that they have that pressure on them from the outside and have to win," she added.

