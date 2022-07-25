CWG: Star boxer Lovlina Borgohain alleges mental harassment

Olympic bronze medallist and star India boxer Lovlina Borgohain has accused authorities of mental harassment, alleging that one of her coaches has been refused entry to the Commonwealth Games village in Birmingham while the other one has been sent back to India. Lovlina took to social media to share details of the alleged injustice, saying it has heavily impacted her training for the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Notably, Lovlina will be representing India in the 70kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2022, which will start from July 28 onwards. In a tweet, she shared a note saying, "Today with great sorrow I want to confess that I am facing a lot of harassment. The coaches who helped me secure a medal in the Olympics are being removed again and again, affecting my training and competition preparation. One of the coaches is Sandhya Gurungji and she is a Dronacharya awardee. Both of my coaches have to plead to be included in the training camp and they are added quite late."

"This has caused me a lot of problems in my training and this causes mental harassment as well. Right now, my coach Sandhya Gurungji is not getting entry into the Commonwealth Village and she is outside. Due to this, my training has stopped eight days ahead of the competition. My second coach has also been sent back to India." Lovlina said that this is happening to her despite a lot of requests she has made to stop this and it has caused her a lot of mental harassment.

"I do not know how to focus on the Games in this situation. Due to this, my last world championships were also ruined. But I do not want to ruin my CWG campaign because of this politics. I hope that I can break this politics and win a medal for my country," she concluded. Last year at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Lovlina had won a bronze medal in the women's welterweight category (64-69 kg).

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games will begin on July 28 and will conclude on August 8. (ANI)

