Left Menu

Soccer-Brittain to take over as Premier League chair from 2023

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 16:34 IST
Soccer-Brittain to take over as Premier League chair from 2023
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Alison Brittain has been named as the next chair of the Premier League after the clubs unanimously voted in favour of her appointment, the league said on Tuesday.

Brittain will take over in early 2023 from interim chair Peter McCormick, who stepped in after Gary Hoffman resigned in November in the wake of the takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022