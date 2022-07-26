Soccer-Brittain to take over as Premier League chair from 2023
Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 16:34 IST
Alison Brittain has been named as the next chair of the Premier League after the clubs unanimously voted in favour of her appointment, the league said on Tuesday.
Brittain will take over in early 2023 from interim chair Peter McCormick, who stepped in after Gary Hoffman resigned in November in the wake of the takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium.
