Cycling-Denmark's Ludwig wins stage three of women's Tour

Denmark's Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig finished strongly to win the third stage of the Tour de France Femmes on Tuesday, while Dutch great Marianne Vos came second to retain the yellow jersey. Vos had seized the yellow jersey on Monday after winning Monday's second stage but FDJ Suez Futuroscope rider Ludwig kept her at bay to win the hilly 133.6 kilometre ride from Reims to Epernay in a time of three hours and 22.54 minutes.

"I don't think I realize it yet. I actually didn't come into the last corner in the best position but I kept fighting. What a victory, man," Ludwig said. "This is for my team. They did such a good job yesterday and kept believing in me. I love you guys."

South Africa's Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SD Worx) was third behind Vos, who stayed top of the general classification with a total time of 8:30.36. Stage four on Wednesday is yet another hilly ride, with competitors travelling 126.8km from Troyes to Bar-sur-Aube.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)