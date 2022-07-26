Left Menu

Vintage race cars and bikes compete on banked Swiss track

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 26-07-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 23:18 IST
Vintage racing cars and bikes of yesteryear left their owners' garages and raced in Zurich on Tuesday at an event to recreate the banked oval track of the famous American Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

More than 60 two-, three- and four-wheeled vehicles took part in the event at the Oerlikon race track, including a Riley Sport from 1934 and a Bugatti 37A from 1926.

Single-seater race cars like the 1971 Brabham F2 and American Indy cars from the 1930s also had their own races in the event, which had been cancelled in the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

