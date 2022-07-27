Left Menu

Cricket-Haq calls out Scotland players for 'deafening silence' after racism report

The report, published on Monday, found that the governance and leadership practices of Cricket Scotland to be "institutionally racist". The review was commissioned after Haq and former team mate Qasim Sheikh spoke out about the abuse they had suffered, saying they were treated differently due to the colour of their skin.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2022 10:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 10:23 IST
Cricket-Haq calls out Scotland players for 'deafening silence' after racism report
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Majid Haq scorned the failure of Scotland players to speak out following the publication of a report on racism in Cricket Scotland, saying it showed that the team taking a knee before games to protest racism was little more than tokenism. The report, published on Monday, found the governance and leadership practices of Cricket Scotland to be "institutionally racist".

The review was commissioned after Haq and former teammate Qasim Sheikh spoke out about the abuse they had suffered, saying they were treated differently due to the color of their skin. On Tuesday, their lawyer Aamer Anwar questioned https://twitter.com/AamerAnwar/status/1551947191555694593?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1551970083039313920%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.telegraph.co.uk%2Fcricket%2F2022%2F07%2F26%2Fsilence-white-scotland-cricketers-proves-taking-knee-virtue%2F the point of Scotland's players taking a knee before games to protest racism at the Twenty20 World Cup last year when "no white team member has chosen to say anything much or at all over the last few days."

In response, Haq tweeted, "Looks like it was nothing other than a bit of virtue signaling (and) tick box exercise because the deafening silence from a lot of them speaks volumes. "They might feel uncomfortable but their privilege is never having to think you'll not make the team because of racism."

The board of Cricket Scotland apologized and resigned on Sunday, a day before the report was published, and interim CEO Gordon Arthur issued a "heartfelt apology" to all victims of racism and discrimination on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
2
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
3
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022