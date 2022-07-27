Dhawan, Gill make good use of ODI series

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill continued their fine form with well-constructed half-centuries which headlined India's solid start in the rain-curtailed third ODI against West Indies here on Wednesday.

When heavens opened up, India were 115 for 1 in 24 overs with Gill and Shreyas Iyer at the crease.

Dhawan, India's highest run-getter in the format in last two years, scored his second half-century and so did young Gill, who after this series would have found some breathing space in the format.

The duo added 113 for the opening stand, their second hundred plus partnership in the series, with Dhawan notching up his second half-century (58 off 74 balls) following his 97 in the opening game.

Dhawan's innings had seven fours, while Gill was batting on 51 off 65 balls with three fours and a six to his credit. He had Iyer for company on two.

Dhawan was dismissed when he tried to hit against the turn to a googly from Hayden Walsh and Nicholas Pooran held on to a simple catch at mid-wicket.

While the context of bilateral ODI cricket is being questioned time and again, the series would have certainly given head coach Rahul Dravid, some idea about the players he would like to invest upon going into next year's World Cup in India.

Gill will certainly be one among them with scores of 64, 43 and 51 not out in the three games. He could have easily gotten to big three-figure mark in the first two games and what has been striking is his ability to control the momentum.

In the first game, he let Dhawan drop anchor and himself gave the Windies bowlers a charge, while in final game, Gill played the second fiddle to Dhawan at times, although the six he hit was a monstrous one.

He picked leg-spinner Walsh's length early and slogged him for a 104-metre six wide of long-on.

While Gill was more severe square of the wicket, Dhawan didn't disappoint his fans with some exquisite timing, mostly through cover and cover point region.

The slowish nature of the track meant that both had to check some of their shots as the ball wasn't exactly coming onto the bat.

