Left Menu

Clean sweep against WI great signs for young Indian team, says coach Dravid

India coach Rahul Dravid lauded the professionalism of his young outfit which has shown some great signs moving forward while routing the West Indies 3-0 in their own backyard in the just-concluded ODI series.Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday became the first-ever captain of an Indian team that clean swept West Indies on their home soil after the visitors thrashed the home team by 119 runs in the third and final ODI here.

PTI | Portofspain | Updated: 28-07-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 13:52 IST
Clean sweep against WI great signs for young Indian team, says coach Dravid
Indian head coach Rahul Dravid. (Photo- ANI) Image Credit: ANI

India coach Rahul Dravid lauded the ''professionalism'' of his young outfit which has shown some ''great signs'' moving forward while routing the West Indies 3-0 in their own backyard in the just-concluded ODI series.

Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday became the first-ever captain of an Indian team that clean swept West Indies on their home soil after the visitors thrashed the home team by 119 runs in the third and final ODI here. ''We came here with a really young team. Lot of the guys who played the England series didn't play here and the way you guys have responded, the way you guys played in three games and the level of professionalism you showed...,'' Dravid said in his dressing room speech after the final ODI. ''Couple of tight games and to get on the right side of those high-pressure games, some terrific performances under pressure was a really great sign for a very young team.'' Dravid also praised Dhawan for his able leadership. ''Really well done by Shikhar. I think he led very well. Well done to all of you, terrific performance.'' Dhawan said this young Indian team has the potential to achieve many more successes in the future. ''As a team, we would like to thank the support staff and all the team members who have helped us. Really appreciate your support. And well-done boys, both batting and bowling unit. ''You guys did amazing. You guys are young and have the vision to become much more than what you are today. You guys have already started taking those steps and you guys will go a long way,'' Dhawan said. The skipper ended his speech with a triumphant yell: ''Who are we? Champions.'' The action now shifts to the five-match T20 series against the West Indies to begin in Tarouba on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022